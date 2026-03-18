World Open Snooker: Trump Advances, Higgins Hits 2,000-Match Milestone

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

The 2026 World Open is underway in Yushan, China, with early rounds delivering a mix of milestone achievements and surprising results. Four-time world champion John Higgins reached an extraordinary career mark by playing his 2,000th professional match, becoming the first player in snooker history to reach the milestone.

Despite the historic moment, Higgins’ match ended in disappointment as he was edged 5–4 by rising English talent Stan Moody, one of the tournament’s early upsets. Meanwhile, world number one Judd Trump advanced comfortably through the opening rounds, continuing a strong season that includes a German Masters title earlier in the year. Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan also progressed after defeating Scotland’s Ross Muir and later received a bye into the next round due to a withdrawal.

The World Open carries a prize fund of £825,000, with £175,000 awarded to the champion, making it one of the key ranking events late in the snooker season. With the Tour Championship and World Championship approaching, performances in Yushan could significantly influence rankings and seeding for the season’s final events.