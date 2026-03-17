Ronnie O’Sullivan Advances at 2026 World Open After Unusual Mid Match Walkout

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Seven‑time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan opened his campaign at the 2026 World Open with a convincing victory—but not before an unusual interruption early in the match. O’Sullivan defeated Scotland’s Ross Muir 5–1 in the opening round in Yushan, China. During the first frame, however, the English star briefly left the arena after becoming distracted by a sponsor logo patch on his waistcoat that was affecting his stance at the table.

After a short break to adjust the issue, O’Sullivan returned to the table and resumed play, eventually taking control of the match with a series of high‑scoring visits that included century breaks. The victory allowed O’Sullivan to move deeper into the tournament bracket. The situation in the draw also worked in his favor when his next scheduled opponent withdrew from the event, giving him a direct path to the following round.

Despite the win, the snooker legend acknowledged ongoing struggles with his game in recent seasons. O’Sullivan admitted he has been experimenting with technical changes and said he plans to spend the next two years attempting to rediscover peak form before deciding whether to continue his professional career.

The World Open remains one of the final ranking opportunities before the Tour Championship and the season‑ending World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre.