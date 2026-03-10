Kaylan Patel Wins 2026 English Under‑21 Snooker Championship

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Rising English prospect Kaylan Patel captured the 2026 English Under‑21 Snooker Championship with a dramatic comeback victory over Daniel Boyes. Patel rallied from a 3–1 deficit in the final to secure a 4–3 win at Landywood Snooker Club, demonstrating resilience and strong break‑building under pressure.

The victory represents a major milestone for the 17‑year‑old and positions him as one of the most promising young players emerging from England’s competitive amateur development system. Youth tournaments such as the English Under‑21 Championship serve as critical pathways for players aspiring to compete on the professional World Snooker Tour.