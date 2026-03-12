Mark Selby Withdraws From 2026 World Open as Tournament Draw Adjusts

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

The upcoming 2026 World Open has been reshaped following the withdrawal of several players, including four‑time world champion Mark Selby.

Selby confirmed he will not compete in the ranking event due to medical reasons, becoming one of multiple players to step away from the tournament shortly before its scheduled start in Yushan, China. Fellow professionals Barry Hawkins and Chris Totten also withdrew, prompting adjustments to the opening‑round draw.

Under tournament rules, Selby’s originally scheduled opponent Michael Holt advances directly into the next round. Ian Burns also progresses automatically due to Hawkins’ withdrawal, while Totten’s place in the field is filled by Mark Lloyd from the Q‑School top‑up list.

The World Open remains one of the major ranking stops on the World Snooker Tour calendar. The event will run from March 16 to March 22 at the Yushan Sport Centre and offers a prize fund of £825,000, with the champion earning £175,000.

Despite the late withdrawals, the field still features many of the sport’s leading names, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Kyren Wilson, and defending champion John Higgins. The tournament also serves as a critical opportunity for players seeking to qualify for the Tour Championship later this season.

With several draw positions altered, fans may see unexpected matchups and new opportunities for lower‑ranked players to advance deeper into the competition.