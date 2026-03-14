Therese Klompenhouwer Wins European Women’s Three Cushion Championship

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Dutch world champion Therese Klompenhouwer claimed another major international title by winning the European Women’s Three‑Cushion Championship. Klompenhouwer defeated defending champion Charlotte Sørensen in the final with a decisive 30–18 victory after 26 innings, securing the continental title and reaffirming her status as one of the sport’s dominant competitors.

The match was expected to be one of the highlights of the European championships, as it brought together two of the discipline’s leading players. Klompenhouwer quickly established control in the match, building scoring runs that allowed her to maintain a comfortable lead. Three‑cushion billiards, which requires the cue ball to contact both object balls and at least three cushions before scoring, is widely considered the most technically demanding discipline in cue sports. Klompenhouwer’s performance demonstrated the precision and strategic planning necessary to succeed at the highest level.

The victory adds another major title to Klompenhouwer’s impressive career and further strengthens her legacy in women’s carom billiards.