Bogotá to Host UMB 3 Cushion World Masters Grand Prix Event

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

International three‑cushion billiards will head to South America later this month as Bogotá prepares to host a major Grand Prix event on the global carom calendar. The tournament, known as the UMB 3‑Cushion World Masters, will run from March 31 through April 5 at the Centro Cultural Gimnasio Vermont in Colombia’s capital city.

Organized under the authority of the Union Mondiale de Billard, the event will feature a 24‑player field competing first in round‑robin group play before advancing to a knockout stage. The tournament carries a total prize purse of approximately $266,000, with the champion earning $50,000.

Among the expected competitors is defending champion Trần Quyết Chiến, one of the leading figures in modern three‑cushion billiards. The World Masters Grand Prix series represents one of the premier events on the international carom calendar and plays a major role in shaping the sport’s global rankings.