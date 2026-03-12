Major Amateur Pool Championships Continue Drawing Thousands to Las Vegas

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Las Vegas continues to serve as the central hub for major amateur cue‑sports events as several league championships draw large fields of competitors each year.

Organizations such as the American Poolplayers Association host the annual Poolplayer Championships and World Pool Championships at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The events feature divisions in both 8‑ball and 9‑ball along with doubles and wheelchair competitions.

Similarly, the USA Pool League National Championships take place during the CueSports International Expo, bringing league teams from across the United States to compete in multiple divisions. The event schedule includes group‑stage formats followed by knockout brackets, ensuring teams play several matches before elimination. Hundreds of side events and mini‑tournaments are also organized during the multi‑week festival of billiards.

Other major amateur organizations—including the Valley National Eight-ball Association and the European Blackball Pool Federation—continue to host regional and international championships that provide competitive opportunities for players outside the professional circuit. These leagues collectively form the backbone of grassroots participation in cue sports, providing organized competition for hundreds of thousands of players worldwide.