Global Nine Ball Calendar Expands as World Tour Events Grow in 2026

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Professional nine‑ball competition continues expanding globally in 2026 as international tournaments attract deeper and more geographically diverse fields.

Events organized by Matchroom Sport have increasingly drawn competitors from Asia, Europe, and North America, reinforcing nine‑ball’s status as the most globally contested discipline in professional pool. Leading professionals such as Fedor Gorst, Joshua Filler, and Carlo Biado remain regular contenders across major international tournaments.

The expanding calendar reflects rising investment in professional cue sports as promoters look to increase prize funds, media coverage, and international fan engagement. Major televised tournaments and global streaming coverage have also helped the sport reach wider audiences. Promoters and players alike believe the continued growth of the professional schedule will strengthen competitive depth while providing emerging talents with more opportunities to compete against elite professionals.

The momentum behind nine‑ball’s international circuit has made the discipline one of the fastest‑growing formats in modern cue sports.