Moritz Neuhausen Captures First Major Title at 2026 European Open Pool Championship

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Moritz Neuhausen produced one of the most dramatic performances of the early 2026 pool season, rallying to defeat Austria’s Mario He in the final of the Roobet European Open on the World Nineball Tour. Neuhausen secured the title with a convincing 13–7 victory, completing a comeback run that included several tight matches earlier in the tournament. The win marked the German player’s first major open title on the international professional circuit, a milestone moment in his career. Throughout the week, Neuhausen demonstrated strong break control and confident shot-making against a field that included several established stars from the global nine-ball scene.

The European Open is one of the premier ranking events on the World Nineball Tour calendar and routinely attracts elite competitors from Europe, Asia, and North America. Neuhausen’s victory positions him as one of the rising contenders on the tour heading deeper into the 2026 season. The result also highlights the depth of emerging European talent in professional pool, with players from Germany, Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands increasingly challenging traditional powerhouses.