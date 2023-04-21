Manchester will host the biggest names in snooker next season when the Tour Championship is staged in the city for the first time. Running from April 1st to 7th in 2024, the tournament will take place at the historic Manchester Central venue in the heart of the city. It will be the first world ranking event in the North West of England in four years.

Tickets will be ON SALE next Wednesday (April 26th) and fans are strongly urged to book seats quickly for this outstanding event in a spectacular location. Details will be announced at www.wst.tv/tickets

The Tour Championship is the third and final event in the Players Series and brings together the best players of the season on current form.

In recent years it has been a field of eight players, but next season this will be expanded to the top 12 from the one-year ranking list. The top four will be seeded straight into the quarter-finals, with the other eight to compete in the opening round. Total prize money will increase from £380,00 to a record £500,000.

The 2024 World Mixed Doubles, which brings together snooker’s best men and women players, will also take place at the same venue, on the weekend of March 30th and 31st. This event, which highlights snooker as one of the few major sports where men and women can compete on an equal footing, took place for the first time in 2022 and was won by Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut.