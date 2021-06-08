Wei Tzu-Chien The Latest Top Professional Player To Join N’ The Zone Sportswear

Taiwan’s leading lady Wei Tzu Chien (The Shadow Killer) is thrilled to announce her new sponsorship deal with N’ The Zone Sportswear.

Not only is Wei one of the top Taiwanese champions, she is also one of the best female players in the world. Ranked as high as #4 in the WPA world rankings along with high placed finishes in major events across the globe.

Proud owner of N’ The Zone Sportswear, Jemal Elmore said “Wei’s personality on and off the table makes her a perfect role model for all female players all over the world. She has made a big impact not only in Asia but also here in the US on the WPBA Tour. Wei speaks fluent Chinese and English and I think will be a great asset to N’ The Zone.”

“I am very proud to join N’ The Zone Sportswear,” said Wei Wei. “I really like their entire clothing line and can’t wait to be wearing my new custom designed shirts in the upcoming competitions.”