TSPN C.A.R.E.S. BENEFIT TOURNAMENT

TSPN C.A.R.E.S. BENEFIT TOURNAMENT

A handful of people got together to set up a relief benefit tournament to support First Responders and Food Banks. TSPN and Ship the cash teamed up with ANDY Cloth, Insidepool Magazine, The Billiard Channel, Cue-it-up Podcast, and Sneaky Pete Mafia to broadcast this tournament across Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch.

With the lineup of Rodney Morris, Johnny Archer, Raj Hundal, Tony Crosby, Tony Robles, and Oscar Dominguez, this should be an exciting event to watch. These six professional players will be representing five different states. Donations will be accepted throughout the entire event.

We will have more to post about this event as it moves along. Please click the link below for the TSPN press release for all the details.

TSPN C.A.R.E.S. BENEFIT TOURNAMENT PRESS RELEASE