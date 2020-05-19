TSPN C.A.R.E.S. BENEFIT TOURNAMENT START TIMES

As this benefit tournament gears up for its start, Inside Pool Magazine is pleased to give you the player line up and start times. This schedule is for Friday May 22nd. All times posted will be Eastern Standard Time. This line up, the way each player can view a table and their different styles should prove to be an exciting watch.

1) Johnny Archer 12:20pm-2:20pm

2) Tony Crosby 2:30pm-4:30pm

3) Raj Hundal 4:30pm-6:30pm

4) Rodney Morris 6:30pm-8:30pm

5) Tony Robles 8:30pm-10:30pm

6) Oscar Dominguez 10:30pm- finish

Again this is a benefit tournament to support First Responders and Food Banks. These players, TSPN and everyone else that is involved believe in what they are doing.

Watch Inside Pool Magazine for more details, rules and information.