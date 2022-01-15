The Task, Skinny Bob’s, and Shane Van Boening

Brutal Game Gear is in the building as well, Charlie Bryant sits down with me for a few moments to tell me about the team he is building with Bryant Billiards. If you all recall the Iron City Billiards event, Brett Snowden and Melissa Smith which were both interviewed with spotlight articles, are both sponsored by this amazing duo of Charlie and Heather Bryant; recently adding Justin Martin to the fold of incredible talent. Brutal Game Gear has an array of clothing to fit anyone’s body type, Heather is a hands-on owner and will give you the best customer service there is. This is about Charlie though, right? Charlie goes onto say this about his wife, “She is the backbone of Brutal, it gives me the opportunity to work on my coaching and running the other company. I really don’t know where I would be without her hard work and understanding over years, I’m a better man because of her, I mean that.” Charlie explains, “I’ve been in the pool world most of my life, things have to change for our players. Not all of us have a fairytale story, I know I don’t, but I’ve changed my life and I want to build a team that the Pool Industry can be an example of. There are more than the fundamentals in pool, there must be an ethic, a standard that we all must live up to. That’s what we are building here at Bryant Billiards, a group of people the future players can look up to.” With the men and women on his current list, there is nothing more impressive than what Charlie is doing with this monster team. This reporter looks forward to this legend’s team taking down these large tournaments soon.