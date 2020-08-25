The Mosconi Cup 2020

The 2020 Mosconi Cup is going back to Alexandra Palace, London on December 1-4th, following a defeat of the European team by the hands of Team USA with the score of 11 to 8. Since 2003 The Mosconi Cup has alternated the locations between Europe and USA, last year’s event was held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. This special event hasn’t missed a year since it was held in 1994 at Romford, London, England. The Mosconi Cup began as an exhibition match to increase public awareness of the sport, and has transformed into the event it is today. This spectacular event has brought players and spectators together for a great competition between team USA and team Europe.

As of now, this year’s team USA will consist of Joey Gray, Justin Bergman, Jeremy Jones, and Skylar Woodword. Jeremy Jones will be the captain for team USA with Joey Gray as the vice-captain, they are working with players to pick and fill Team USA’s roster

Team Europe will consist of Alex Lely, Karl Boyes, Fedor Gorst, and Jayson Shaw. Alex Lely is serving as captain with Karl Boyes as the vice-captain. Team Europe will also be working with players to fill out their lineup. This will also be Fedor Gorst first appearance at The Mosconi Cup.

This year the teams will be playing for a total prize fund of $225,000. Team USA has brought home the trophy the last 2 years in a row. Can Team Europe take the trophy back from the US or will Team USA hold on to it for a third year? With how much pool events and players have suffered during the pandemic this is a largely anticipated event that will pave the way for another year of exciting play.