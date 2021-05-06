Devin Poteet put a beat down on some of our best players. After staying up until six o’clock on Monday morning, takes home second place. Poteet travels from Paragould Arkansas, father, husband and employed full time, this man turned some heads with the showing he put on the table this weekend. Rumor has it Devin can run with the best of them out of his area and here; it showed this weekend while blazing through the bracket to meet Dennis Orcollo from the other side, where he was defeated. Keep your eye on Arkansas, guys, and gals. Ending the tournament with a trifecta sweep at The Iron City Open, Dennis Orcollo, who was seen dancing to the Brass Monkey at one point being hyped up by none other than Nick De Leon, during his match. This tournament was a four-day tournament which included a women’s, one pocket, ten ball, and the nine-ball open.

Packing up my camera, dropping off players and recounting the events of the past two days it occurs to me that with some effort, humbleness, and gratitude you can pull off a tournament regardless of limitations. Iron City Billiards was put to the test this weekend, and it passed; this columnist has nothing negative to report. The sunny drive home had me thinking, though, where to next? Only the next flyer knows. Special thanks to Mike Catanese and LJ Stewart for the invite to Iron City Billiards and giving me the opportunity to see what new was coming out of Birmingham Alabama, my home state.

This reporter stayed at the Courtyard Marriot in Trussville, a suburb of Birmingham Alabama it was just down from the interstate without the noise of traffic, soft beds and quiet room with great staff, if you are in the area needing a place to stay, I would most definitely recommend The Courtyard Marriot in Trussville. Be sure to follow me on Facebook at Inside America’s Pool Rooms with Tracy Lerma, do not forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

