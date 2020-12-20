David Walker securing his well-earned spot in 3rd place coming into six o’clock in the morning we find the last two monsters hungry to face off, Robert “AJ” Jones and Jason LaFleur. The coin flips and the last of the fans are glued to their seats to watch. LaFleur must double dip Jones for the win. The boys play one set, both exhausted, look at one another, shake hands and split first and second. What a way to end a year!

This article is more about the people, those men and women who make these places what they are. Each venue has its own uniqueness, but without the people who call them home or the visitors, what are they but empty rooms on a road? As Alvin and I pack up our equipment and say our goodbyes to Meridian, my reflection on the past two days’ events flow like braille on my fingertips. Will this place see another event as large as this past weekend? What is in store for our future pool rooms and this pandemic that is affecting our rooms, our games, and our loved ones? Will the world find peace in this chaos, and can we make a difference by moving forward with our lives as normal as we can? So many questions, some answers will only need time to find. This columnist is looking forward to finding another venue like this one, the people, the atmosphere, and the excitement.

We need more community, and that is what this place brought into the light at The Battle of Meridian.