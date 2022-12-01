TEAM USA TAKE DAY 1 OF 2022 MOSCONI CUP

Team USA took Day 1 of the 2022 Mosconi Cup 3-1 against Team Europe to a raucous 2,500 strong crowd at Bally’s Las Vegas live on Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain, Viaplay in the Baltics, Scandinavia and Poland and networks worldwide.

Team USA 3-1 Team Europe

Team USA 5-3 Team Europe

Oscar Dominguez / Earl Strickland 1-5 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz / David Alcaide

Skyler Woodward 5-4 Joshua Filler

Shane Van Boening / Tyler Styer 5-4 Jayson Shaw / Albin Ouschan

Team Europe went into the team match looking to taste victory in the cup’s curtain-raiser for the first time since 2018 whilst the USA was hoping for the home crowd to bring the noise and they certainly did with an inspired opening point 5-3.

Match two was the first sight of Earl Strickland and Oscar Dominguez who were making their returns to Jeremy Jones’ USA side and it was going to be a tall order with World Cup of Pool winners Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and David Alcaide getting their first taste of the action. Strickland and Dominguez had opportunities against the Spanish duo, but they proved too strong as Sanchez Ruiz found his groove in his first-ever Mosconi Cup with Alcaide guiding him through to an impressive 5-1 victory.

The crowd was baying for more from their USA side, and it came as playing vice-captain Skyler Woodward stepped up to face Joshua Filler. Woodward got out the blocks quickly before Filler reached the hill first at 4-3 but with alternate break Woodward had a chance to level up with a consistent eighth rack. The Blue Grass Bad Ass got more than he would’ve wanted with a golden break to make it the first hill-hill of the week. Some acute safety play started the ninth rack before it looked like Filler would have his moment only for the one to brush the three when pocket bound. That allowed Woodward up to take the roof off and deliver a second USA point of the day.

Momentum had swung in the USA’s favour, and they ensured they’d head into day two with a two-point cushion thanks to world champion Shane Van Boening and Tyler Styer who defeated Albin Ouschan and Jayson Shaw in another hill-hill thriller to conclude day one.

Man of the moment Woodward spoke on Off the Rail after the conclusion of the day: “It’s never easy playing Joshua. You must try and take advantage of every mistake even though I did miss the nine one day. I told myself to keep fighting and pushing and take chances where I can. I told the team; I wanted all the pressure on me. I like the pressure. Me winning that match takes the pressure off them ahead of the last match. There was a little pressure off them. They came out loose and I am glad I could get out there and get that point for the USA. The table is tight. The side pockets are unbelievable. They’re crazy. I like it. The side pockets are genius. They’re so tough. It’s how top-level pool should be.”

Tomorrow kicks off with the Fans’ Choice Singles Match before four more matches on day two of the 2022 Mosconi Cup. Voting is open until 10 pm local time for the Fans’ Choice match. Vote here.

