Super Billiards Expo 2020 Cancels Because Of COVID Pandemic

It is sad to say after 2 reschedules they will not hold the Super Billiards Expo in 2020. Allen Hopkins productions have done everything they can to kick off this event, but in the light of the pandemic this now seems to be the best option. The Super Billiards Expo is in its 28th year and has grown each year to include more players, vendors and exhibitors. Now with over 150 vendors and 200 Diamond Barboxes the Staff had a lot to consider. It’s understandable they were concerned about everyone involved and feel this is the best way to keep everyone safe. This has been a tough year for the billiard industry in general with poolrooms closing around the country and the delay in being able to assume normal league play. We are sure this decision comes with a heavy heart taking into consideration the excitement of seeing friends we only see once a year, awesome exhibitors and of course the fierce competition.

We can only hope as the country continues to heal from COVID that doing our best to support the industry as a whole we will see things getting back to normal soon.

Next year they will be back at The Greater Philadelphia Oaks Center April 15-18 2021 with over 150 vendors and 200 barbox tables.

