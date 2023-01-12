Predator Apex Premier League Edition Tables

The BCA Pool League World Championships will now feature more than 300 of the all new 7-foot Predator Apex Premier League Edition tables, which have been meticulously designed by CSI and Predator for performance, reliability, and fun. Some of the design elements include:

25mm one-piece pure Brazilian slate

overbuilt frame

composite legs – each capable of supporting the entire weight of the table

4.5 inch perfectly flush pockets

ultra-black matte fingerprint resistant finish

pocket sound dampening

tracks that prevent chalk from getting stuck in the table

a ball return system designed to be quiet and keep the balls clean

You can even reserve one or more of these tournament-tested tables to be yours at the conclusion of the event at a significant discount. Click here to reserve yours today!