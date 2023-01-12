Predator Apex Premier League Edition Tables
The BCA Pool League World Championships will now feature more than 300 of the all new 7-foot Predator Apex Premier League Edition tables, which have been meticulously designed by CSI and Predator for performance, reliability, and fun. Some of the design elements include:
- 25mm one-piece pure Brazilian slate
- overbuilt frame
- composite legs – each capable of supporting the entire weight of the table
- 4.5 inch perfectly flush pockets
- ultra-black matte fingerprint resistant finish
- pocket sound dampening
- tracks that prevent chalk from getting stuck in the table
- a ball return system designed to be quiet and keep the balls clean
These tournament-tested tables will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the event at a significant discount.
IMPORTANT DATES
Dec 19: Last day for early discount
Dec 31: Last day to get qualified (8 weeks req’d)
Jan 17: Last day for mailed entries / checks
🔵 Jan 23: Last day to register (most divisions) 🔵
Jan 30: Last day for refund requests
Feb 3: Last day for hotel discount
Feb 6: Last day for change requests & TBA names
Pro events…watch for free
We are excited to announce the return of the ¼ million-dollar Predator World 10-Ball Championship, $125,000 US Pro Billiard Series – Alfa Las Vegas Open, $30,000 added Alfa Las Vegas Woman’s Open, and the Las Vegas World Cup 3 Cushion Championship. These events have become some of the most anticipated pro events on earth and you will get to enjoy them in person for free.
Eight (8) weeks of play required
Players must be 2022 BCA Pool League members and play at least eight (8) weeks in a single division session during 2022 (Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2022).
