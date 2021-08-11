Matchroom.Live To Sponsor Snooker’s British Open

PRESS RELEASE

Next week’s British Open world ranking event will be title sponsored by global sports streaming platform matchroom.live The matchroom.live British Open will run from August 16 to 22 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester. Many of the world’s top stars will be competing for the title and a top prize of £100,000, including Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Kyren Wilson and John Higgins. In all there will be 128 players in the field.

matchroom.live was launched in 2020, giving fans across the planet the opportunity to watch a wide range of top class sports content, live and on demand. Fans can watch a multitude of live sport including snooker, darts, boxing, pool and much more, through a subscription package and pay-per-view options in territories without current broadcast. In territories where there is alternative broadcast, fans can still register for FREE and watch a vast collection of content on demand, including classic clips, features and interviews. For more details go to matchroom.live

The matchroom.live British Open will have television broadcast on ITV, Eurosport, PCCW (Hong Kong), Truesport (Thailand), DAZN (Canada), Astrosport (Malaysia), Sportcast (Taiwan) as well as Liaoning TV and online broadcasters in China.

In all other territories it will be available on matchroom.live

WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: “We are thrilled to bring back the British Open as it has been absent from our calendar for 17 years. It is a stellar field of great names in Leicester and a fantastic tournament to have early in the season.

“Our partnership with matchroom.live has gone from strength to strength. Over the past 15 months, this platform has brought live snooker to so many new fans across the planet. Wherever you are in the globe, you can watch snooker’s biggest tournaments, which is exciting for the growth of our sport as we look to new territories.

“The many millions of fans we have in regions such as the Indian sub-continent, Africa, and the Americas now have snooker at their fingertips on any device.

“The matchroom.live British Open will be seven days of world class sport, I trust the players to deliver a great occasion.”

Tickets for the tournament are still available – for details see www.wst.tv/tickets

Ivan Hirschowitz

Head of Media