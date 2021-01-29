MATCHROOM ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER YEAR OF POOL WITH SIX MAJOR EVENTS

PRESS RELEASE

Mosconi Cup January 25th, 2021

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce its biggest ever year of pool, with SIX events including the all-new Championship League Pool and the return of the World Pool Championship to the Matchroom stable.

After the global shutdown in 2020, Matchroom brought live pool back to the global TV stage with the Mosconi Cup in December and now launches a calendar of six major pool tournaments for 2021.

The 9-ball year will break off with the brand-new Championship League Pool, which will take place behind-closed-doors at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes from March 22-29. Featuring 19 players and a prize fund of $85,950, Championship League Pool will be played across two tables with every match streamed live around the world. Full details of the new event will be announced later this week.

The World Pool Masters will return in Gibraltar from April 6-9, before the World Pool Championship relaunches under the Matchroom banner from April 12-16 with global TV coverage and increased prize money. The World Pool Championship will take place in the UK, with full details to be confirmed in due course.

The World Cup of Pool will be the feature of the summer pool calendar, before the 44th US Open Pool Championship this autumn.

Then the year will close out with Europe as defending champions at the Mosconi Cup, set to take place from December 6-9.