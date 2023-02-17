February 14, 2023 (Denver, CO): On Sunday, February 12, 2023 Felt Billiards in Englewood, Colorado hosted a youth clinic which welcomed 40 young players and their families. The clinic, led by professional instructor Samm Diep, drew young players ranging from 8 to 16 from all over the state and even Wyoming. The clinic was inspired by Sandy Kermoade, league operator for “Poolin’ Around Juniors League.” Among the dozen league players Sandy brought, the event also attracted a large group of competitive young players, as well as a large number of newbies. Sandys’ dedication to the juniors’ pool in the Denver metro area is unmatched. She drove 50 miles round trip on Sunday to pick up some of her players. Predator Group and Salotto App were among the many generous businesses who donated prizes and giveaways. Participants who registered online each received a goody bag which included a piece of Predator chalk, Salotto swag and other fun items. Salotto and the BCA/BEF also generously donated shirts that were awarded as prizes. Each participant received a unique Bingo card which they brought to one of 10 tables. Eight stations (tables) were set up with individual challenge shots based on the player’s skill level and two teaching tables were designated for video stroke analysis. The players went from station to station collecting Bingo punches to earn some amazing donated prizes. The format was received positively by families and Felt hopes to bring more events like this in the future.

Special Thanks to the many volunteers to helped organize the event, man stations and spread the word: our amazing photographer Ken Margetts, Sandy Kermoade, Zach Bryan, top player and instructor Chris McDaniel, top local player Marc Vidal, preeminent cue-maker Chris Byrne, Brooke Williamson, Cannon Russell, Greg & Brayden Gallegos, Jim Schultz, Mike Rowles, Central Park Menchies owner Lisa Smith, WPBA player Sara Miller, Ernie Castillo, and the friendly staff at Felt.