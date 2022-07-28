The Mississippi State 9 Ball BEF National Qualifier

Aug 6, 2022, 12:oo PM The Dockery 6791 S Siwell Rd Byram MS, 39272

2 Divisions

18 & under and 14 & under

The Florida State 9 Ball BEF National Qualifier

Aug 28, 2022, 11:oo AM Racks Sports Bar and Grill 312 N Entrance Rd, Sanford FL 32771

2 Divisions

18 & under and 14 & under

The Missouri State 9 Ball BEF National Qualifier

Aug 28, 2022, 12:oo PM Kenny’s Bar and Grill 7045 US-67, Barnhart, MO 63012

2 Divisions

18 & under and 14 & under

The Georgia State 9 Ball BEF National Qualifier

Sept 17, 2022, 11:30 AM Stix Bar and Grill 660 W Bankhead Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180

2 Divisions

18 & under and 14 & under

The Wisconsin State 9 Ball BEF National Qualifier

Oct 1, 2022, 11:oo AM Hollenbeck’s Cue Club N64W24576 MAIN STREET, SUSSEX, WI 53089

2 Divisions

18 & under and 14 & under

For more info www.jrbsf.org