Inside The Game At Good Timez Billiards Huntsville Alabama

Our Nation is under partial closings because of the latest pandemic to spread across the World, we watch many businesses struggle to stay afloat. This article is not about Covid, it is about a game, players, and the venues they love so much. This is not a famous tournament with all the top players competing to win thousands of dollars and a title. It is not in LA, Hollywood, NYC, London, Paris or even Tokyo. What is the difference between a local and national event? Is it the drive to attend or it making national news? Every event is local to the players in that area. Is it the money that brings the players to these events? Why is Inside Pool HQ in Eureka, CA interested in this event held on August 22, 2020? It is our mission to find events that few people have heard of and attempt to go inside for the story that our readers can relate to. Maybe put these places and their players on the itinerary map. One thing I have noticed is, if you blindfolded me and landed me in different pool room venues around the country, I really could not tell where I was. There are pool tables, cues, and a few players hitting balls in a familiar game competing for the thrill of victory.

Our local reporters cover their home areas looking for that great inside story. Maybe, we will not find that historical famous match, however, the players and the venue may appreciate our interest in their establishment and tell about the great stuff we find. Inside Pool is pool news, entertainment magazine, and TV Network that is featuring pool from a local perspective. “Inside the Game” takes you to Good Timez Billiards in Huntsville, AL for their Monthly 9 Ball Open Tournament. This local bar is located at 6241 University Drive and boasts a full bar and kitchen with all your bar favorites. I preferred the cheese sticks and an Apple Martini myself, but we are talking about pool here. The girls kept us well stocked with our favorite drinks so we would not miss a second of the action heating up between the players. With this room hosting 8 Diamond 7-foot tables, 2 Diamond 9-foot tables, an array of televisions for those sports fans, and arena seating to watch your favorite local player, no wonder the players come from all over.