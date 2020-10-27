Mike was a challenge but not strong enough for Billy, who hails from Columbia, Tennessee with an extensive pool history, leaving DeLawder clutching the second-place position. Applause, a handshake, some last photographs from the crowd and the room somehow seemed quiet except for the delivery of the envelopes, not to mention the bragging rights! Never a dull moment with pool players, fans, and a quirky columnist who loves her job. As I take my last step outside the doors of this amazing venue, I recall the past events.

Will Billy Young keep up his winning streak throughout the Volunteer State? Have we seen the last of Mike DeLawder and his jovial personality? Anything is possible in this pool world. Walking into the cool air, a breeze takes me back to the last venue covered and those players who appeared in this one, each with their own reasons of why they love the game. Where will she be next time? Would she be willing to sit in your homeroom and take in the sights, partake the menu, and write about what makes it the best? Many questions and many answers to write about in my next column on Inside America’s Pool Rooms.

Don’t forget to check us out and follow me on www.insidepoolmag.com, on TBC (The Billiard Channel)and on YouTube.