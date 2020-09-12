On the road again, where you may ask? As you all recall, the last story covered was in Huntsville, Alabama, so let us just take this on the road to find those locations that the locals find interesting. You never know what you will find while in search of a local pool tournament. Arriving in Cleveland, Mississippi we stumble upon a room called Str8 Shooters. The first question that crossed my mind, do they have a Starbucks? Sadly, no, but it is a pool room I am looking for and not the local coffee chain. What brings me to this specific little town? Armed with social media, the SOS asking all my greatest local players to send me flyers about tournaments they would love for me to attend, I got extremely excited about the results. After sorting through many flyers, one flyer caught my attention, which brings me to this host location and one local favorite Robert “AJ” Jones, had competed in Huntsville Alabama weeks before and had taken second place at Bumpers Billiards. This would be worth checking out. This guy was a fierce competitor on my home turf.

Str8 Shooters is located right off highway 278 at 219 North St. This room is a cozy extended man cave type vibe with a welcoming atmosphere, hosting 4 Valley Bar Boxes, one 9-foot table. A beverage station bar and a nonsmoking room means clean tables to play on but gives its players a secluded area for those who smoke, it is all about pool here. They lined the walls with photos of the greats like Jackie Gleason playing pool. Also, covering the walls with some large TV’s so you do not miss a sports game. I asked room owner, Chris Yarborough, what made him want to put in a room here? “I wanted to have a place where we could play, everything is about an hour from here” This room has only been open a few weeks but there have been some top players associated with this room. I have associated Billiard Champion Dennis Orcollo, and his fellow player Roland Garcia, and Tennessee’s very own Johnathan “Hennessee” Pinegar. These are just a few of the big-names that grace the list of players stopping in for action. For Chris Yarborough’s first hosted tournament it went very well, the players and I were all cared for by him and his wife Taylor, with beverages and snacks from the bar