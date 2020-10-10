As I’m taking notes and some pictures, you see a side of the players you normally wouldn’t in your professional tournaments, Kenny Loftis with his six-year-old daughter in tow, makes these rack crushers look human, doesn’t it? These are the moments that remind me of when my world was captivated by billiards, my grandfather and mini me and this never-ending love of pool. This room has a worn legacy and a family feel that I am sure it will continue to fill with treasured memories like these.

This two-day tournament ends with two teams and a hunger that is filling the room with excitement! Undefeated Blake Todd and his partner Jacob Waymire face off with Jeff Strong and Brian Rutland, who were placed on the B side by Todd and Waymire. This is the grudge match we have been waiting for! As the last ball drops in favor of Todd and Waymire, you see Rutland and Strong offer extended hands of congratulations and sportsmanship. Great way to end a match. The Strong and Rutland duo were tough to beat. It seemed they flowed together effortlessly since they came through the losers’ side from the beginning of this tournament. Blake and Jacob played magnificently, and it showed well deserved win for these two guys!