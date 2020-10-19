This tournament has many unexpected outcomes as the bracket narrows on day two. The top players are out before the bracket combines some tough action with your professionals having to race to thirteen and your lower-level players to as little as two games. This will bring us down to our four players from both brackets: Matt Hamm, Joe Montoya, Emily Edmundson, and Thomas White.

Thomas White, who has been off the pool scene for many years, is defeated by Emily Edmundson to claim his fourth place slot. Thomas was humble and congratulations all around for this seventeen-year-old! Great sportsmanship! Matt Hamm awaiting his opponent sitting in the hot seat as Emily faces off against Joe Montoya, to take third place. Fantastic finish for this young girl whose family was there to support her throughout this strong field of players! That was one proud father! It comes down to Joe and Matt to battle it out! Montoya double dips Hamm for his well-earned win as you hear that final 9 ball fall into the pocket! Handshakes and applause all around for all players in this monster field of over seventy! What a great tournament!

Packing up my camera, notebook and thanking everyone for the pleasure of witnessing some amazing play by some of Mississippi and Tennessee’s finest, memories from the two days flood my mind. Competition, friendship, atmosphere and nostalgia is a combination that keeps this place at the top of my “You must see” list of pool rooms. Will these players be at another fantastic venue that I will attend? Who will win this tournament next? What is in the works for the junior players? Where will she be next? Will she be in my city or town soon? Many questions and answers to come, if you follow me on this amazing journey of Inside America’s Pool Rooms!

