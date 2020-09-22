As we wind down the first day of the tournament, the lady’s event is the one everyone is watching! Carla Patton takes the 1st US Amateur slot for the women by defeating league operator, Lee Zeiher. The day will close with the men to continue competing for the last 2 slots on the following day. With camera in hand, I found myself in the midst of a friend battle on the last day of the event. Nathan Baas and Joe Johnson are next up for one of the two slots left to head to Tampa, Florida to compete for the US Amateur Title. These two are the best of friends and you could tell during the match with humbleness and sarcastic jokes about how they are playing. As the last ball drops in favor of Joe Johnson’s 11-9 win over Nathan Baas, you hear a sea of applause with Baas up and out of his seat to shake Johnson’s hand. Quite sportsman like if you ask me. Before these two hit the table, however, our focus is on Robert Hall and newcomer Bradley White. Robert Hall is Huntsville’s 2001 US Amateur Champion and owner of Bumpers Billiards; he has also led many APA teams to Las Vegas with his coaching and cunning game play. He is definitely one to keep your eye on for a future title. He recently was the winner of The Hot Seat tournament a few months prior by defeating Robert Jones. White put on his best game face, showing no fear and a humbleness that led him to this event. Rob showed no mercy with a win over Bradley of 11-4 to own his slot for the Championships in Florida. I spoke with Huntsville native, Bradley White asking.” You shot great sir. will you come back in November to try it again?” Bradley’s response was, “Absolutely, this was my first time ever playing in an event like this and I look forward to giving it my all again.” Fantastic attitude for this twenty-five-year-old newcomer. The second-round qualifier will be in November for another set of dream seekers for that title of Champion.