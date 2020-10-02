I point my car toward Meridian, Mississippi, where I have overheard is hosting one of the south’s biggest monthly tournaments since the pandemic. Grabbed my flyer, camera bag, and enough snacks to make this five-hour drive with excitement in the air. This modest warehouse inspired room lived up to its name of Big Tyme Billiards in downtown Meridian on 1324 B St.; walking into the sound of pool balls clacking and the smell of chalk dust in the air, something I can never get enough of. I make my way to the counter to introduce myself to owners, Joey Henderson and Wesley Hearn; baffled, they indulge this quirky blonde and her camera. Henderson and Hearn have other properties and interests, but pool has been in the forefront of their lives since they were young players. This room is one of two they own with its three 9-foot Diamond’s and ten 7-foot valley tables, friendly staff and regulars that are so welcoming you feel you are in your own home pool room.

As I sit and watch the bracket filling up with its 117 entries, one player captures my attention. Young Gun Chaney White opens his case and puts his J Tucker Cue together and asks to hit some balls. Did I mention he is fifteen years old? Well, where are my southern manners? I sat down with Chaney to ask him some questions, “I watched you put your cue together against some tough competition, what is going through your mind when you walk into a place with all adults?” his reply, “Ma’am, I just keep focused on the game and play the table.”