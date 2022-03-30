PRESS RELEASE
Felt Juniors Series Kicks Off with a Bang!
March 21, 2022 (Englewood, CO): Felt owner, Duane Perea, had a vision which has finally come to fruition. Earlier this year, Felt Bar & Restaurant announced their 2022 Felt Juniors Series featuring four billiard events for young players ages 19 and under. As a tradition, Felt has always offered free entry into all their weekly tournaments for juniors. Some of the top players you may know who benefited from these opportunities are WPBA professional, Nicole Keeney and rising star, Jin Powell. The inaugural Juniors Series tournament kicked off March 20th with 15 participants from all over the state, including a group of junior league players from Colorado Springs. “We look forward to seeing more kids at the future events. It’s amazing how talented and respectful these kids are,” says tournament director, Collyce Gallagher. In the 19 & Under division, Elsie “Cash” Lance defeated Damien Smith in a convincing 5-2 victory in the finals on the 9-foot Diamonds while on the other side of the room, Isaac and Isaac were duking it out for the 14 & Under cup. Isaac Garcia was able to pull out the win at hill-hill, claiming the first title of the season.
Entry fees included a lunch of hot dog & chips and fountain drink. Each player received goody bags with varying treats and prizes. Winners from each division received $100 in the form of Savings Bonds and other fun prizes. The next Juniors Series event is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. It will be a Qualifier for the BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships and hopes to draw even more, new young faces. For additional information, visit FeltBar.com.
FELT is the premier pool room, bar, and restaurant in the Denver Metro area! In addition to nearly 30 tournament-quality pool tables, they have Foosball, Skeeball, arcade basketball, pinball, and several video games. Enjoy the diverse liquor selection, including 10 beers on tap, with some of the best drink prices in town!
They feature a family-friendly, open place with a full menu with delicious appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, Mexican, steaks, desserts, and more! Come watch a wide selection of sports offerings on our 13 flat-screen TVs. Felt is your home for NFL action, featuring every NFL game, every week! We have great drink specials during all Denver pro sports team games
