Felt Juniors Series Kicks Off with a Bang!

FELT is the premier pool room, bar, and restaurant in the Denver Metro area! In addition to nearly 30 tournament-quality pool tables, they have Foosball, Skeeball, arcade basketball, pinball, and several video games. Enjoy the diverse liquor selection, including 10 beers on tap, with some of the best drink prices in town!

They feature a family-friendly, open place with a full menu with delicious appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, Mexican, steaks, desserts, and more! Come watch a wide selection of sports offerings on our 13 flat-screen TVs. Felt is your home for NFL action, featuring every NFL game, every week! We have great drink specials during all Denver pro sports team games