Additional tickets for the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally’s Las Vegas are on sale now with an extra row of day tickets available from $65 to sweat the action from November 30 to December 3.

BUY HERE

Both the USA and Europe have completed their rosters with Jeremy Jones’ American side consisting of world champion Shane Van Boening, Skyler Woodward, Oscar Dominguez, Tyler Styer, and Earl Strickland. Alex Lely’s European team was completed by David Alcaide as the final wild card joining compatriot Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Albin Ouschan, Joshua Filler, and two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw.

Fans will be able to take advantage of the extra seats available at $65 per day in the silver section of seating in the new cauldron-like arena at Bally’s Las Vegas to accommodate the biggest seating capacity staged for a Pool event in the USA, catering for over 2,000 supporters traveling from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the action.

The 2022 Mosconi Cup will be live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland as well as on DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain, and Italy and on Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Netherlands, and Poland. Further broadcasters will be announced in the coming weeks with live coverage also set to be live on Matchroom. Live for those without a broadcaster in their country.

