DYNAMIC BILLIARD EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021

RUSSIA’S FEDOR GORST AND GERMANY’S INA KAPLAN are the straight pool champions at the Dynamic Billiards European Championships taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

Gorst, the 26 year-old Russian, had flown into Turkey following a heavy stint of tournaments in the USA but any signs of fatigue were set aside as he won eight straight matches to secure the first trophy of the annual Euro pool festival. With 95 players competing in the division, Gorst managed to stay on the winner’s side with some dominant performances. Play resumed today at the last 32 stage and the 21 year-old superstar from Moscow didn’t disappoint as wins against Kim Laaksonen (Finland) and Michael Schneider (Switzerland) took him through to the quarter-finals.

The race moved up from 100 to 125 as Gorst despatched Tim De Ruyter (Netherlands) and then veteran Swiss Dmitri Jungo 125-22 to secure a berth in the final. His opponent, the ever-dangerous Marc Bijsterbosch, had lost his opening match to Alex Montpelier but had battled through the one-loss side, including a big win against fancied Thorsten Hohmann, to reach the last 32.

Wins against Fabio Petroni and a revenge victory over the aforementioned Montpelier (France) put the Dutchman into the medals and a semi-final win over Roman Hybler ensured a show-down with Gorst for the championship.

It was the Russian who controlled the game though for a 125-11 win for the title. “I’ve just come back from the USA after a few tournaments there but I’m a professional and totally dedicated to the sport, so I can only give 100% whatever the circumstances. “I’m excited to have won the first men’s gold of the championships, but now it’s time to get some rest and prepare myself for the 8 ball,” added Gorst.

Medals – Men

Gold – Fedor Gorst (RUS)

Silver – Marc Bijsterbosch (NED)

Bronze – Dimitri Jungo (SUI)

Roman Hybler (CZS)

In the ladies’ division, revenge was sweet for Germany’s Ina Kaplan as she headed the field of 36 players to take the gold medal in the ladies’ straight pool, her first gold in her long history in the championships. Kaplan, 34, had been bounced into the loser’s side 75-31 by Spain’s Amalia Matas in the winner’s qualification round. She battled through though, beating Monika Zabec (Poland) in the quarters and then compatriot, Tina Vogelmann in the semi-finals to set up her second match against Matas for the title. It was a very close one with Kaplan reaching the magic 75 with her opponent stranded on 69.

Commented Kaplan, “Straight pool is not my major discipline. In 9 ball and 10 ball I had three finals and always lost. My mind was going crazy. Finally, I got it now so I’m over the moon! I never ever thought my first gold would come in straight pool – it’s a miracle, I think!

“I don’t play straight pool that much. I practiced before this tournament as I wanted to get off to a good start. Yesterday I didn’t play that well but it was getting better and better and now I’m standing here with the gold medal. Never give up, always play your heart out and believe in yourself!” see added.

Medals – Ladies

Gold – Ina Kaplan (GER)

Silver – Amalia Matas (ESP)

Bronze – Tina Vogelmann (GER)

Tamara Rademakers (NED)

Matches can be viewed live at www.kozoom.com

Results, live scoring and draw are available at www.epbf.com

Luke Riches on behalf of the EPBF.