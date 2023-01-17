WST is delighted to announce a new partnership with Duelbits, as title sponsor of all three events in the prestigious 2023 Duelbits Series. Launched in 2020, Duelbits is a crypto casino and sportsbook with an ambition to become a niche global brand, offering users better rewards and an easy-to-use product.

The three events in the 2023 Duelbits Series are:

Duelbits World Grand Prix, Cheltenham, January 16-22

Duelbits Players Championship, Wolverhampton, February 20-26

Duelbits Tour Championship, Hull, March 27 to April 2

For all three events, the field will be packed with snooker’s all-time greats and the players in form. The top 32 from the one-year ranking list have qualified for this week’s Duelbits World Grand Prix, with Ronnie O’Sullivan defending the title against the likes of Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Mark Allen, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy.

Only the top 16 progress to the Duelbits Players Championship next month, and only the top eight make it into the elite field for the Duelbits Tour Championship. This outstanding trio of events receives extensive live television coverage from ITV, as well as a wide range of broadcasters across the globe.

WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: “We are thrilled to bring Duelbits on board for the first time, for three of our biggest tournaments. This series of events is unique because the players qualify through their performances during the season, so the players on form are rewarded and we are sure to see snooker of the highest quality. “Our sport has a massive global audience, including tremendous viewing figures to a free-to-air UK fanbase on ITV. Duelbits have recognised this opportunity to grow their brand and join our journey as we continue to grow worldwide. We look forward to working with them through this series.” Ross Haffie, Head of Sportsbook at Duelbits, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with WST to bring to you the Duelbits Series. As Steve mentions, this Series rewards the best 32 players throughout the season and we see this as an ideal opportunity to grow our audience with one of the most prestigious brands in Worldwide Sport.”

Duelbits.com is a crypto casino and sportsbook aiming to bring users the most rewarding gambling experience. Founded in 2020 and despite the COVID 19 crisis, Duelbits has grown into a well-known gaming brand, particularly within the crypto niche. Duelbits’ ambition is to become a niche global brand, offering users better rewards and an easy-to-use product, all accompanied by the crypto element, allowing users fast and secure payments.

Duelbits.co.uk offering will be sportsbook, casino and gaming in partnership with TGP Europe and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Tickets for the Duelbits World Grand Prix are still available and start at just £17, for details visit www.wst.tv/tickets