Prayers for Dynamite Darren Appleton. Darren suffered a heart attack during practice. Per the information that has been reported he is in critical condition, but stable. He’s in a medically induced coma at this time As we get more information we will update you all. Over the years Inside Pool Magazine has had numerous opportunities to interview & film Mr. Appleton. He has always been professional, straightforward, and has a wealth of knowledge regarding the game he loves so much. Darren has a long resume filled with wins and hard battles fought! We have listed them below As we write this we have no doubt that Darren is fighting this battle with all he has because that is who he is!
- 2017 Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame
- 2017 Super Billiards Expo One Pocket Championship
- 2016 Mosconi Cup
- 2016 Super Billiards Expo One Pocket Championship
- 2015 Mosconi Cup
- 2015 CBSA World Chinese Eight-ball Championship
- 2015 Kings Cup 10-Ball Team East vs. West
- 2015 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship
- 2014 Mosconi Cup
- 2014 Accu-Stats All-Star Invitational
- 2014 Dragon 14.1 Tournament
- 2014 Accu-Stats 8-Ball Invitational
- 2014 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship
- 2013 EPBF Player of the Year
- 2013 Mosconi Cup
- 2013 World Games Nine-ball Singles
- 2013 West Coast Challenge 10-Ball
- 2013 Derby City Classic 14.1 Challenge
- 2013 West Coast Challenge One Pocket
- 2012 Mosconi Cup
- 2012 International Challenge of Champions
- 2012 WPA World Nine-ball Championship
- 2011 Mosconi Cup
- 2011 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship
- 2011 International Challenge of Champions
- 2011 Beassy 9-Ball World Class Open
- 2011 World Cup of Pool – with (Karl Boyes)
- 2010 Billiards Digest Player of the Year
- 2010 Mosconi Cup (MVP)
- 2010 Mosconi Cup
- 2010 World Team Championship
- 2010 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship
- 2010 Euro Tour Costa Blanca Open
- 2009 World Pool Masters
- 2008 Derby City Classic 14.1 Challenge
- 2009 US Bar Table 10-Ball Championship
- 2009 EPBF Nations Cup (Team Britain)
- 2008 Euro Tour Italy Open
- 2008 WPA World Ten-ball Championship
- 2007 International 8-ball Championship
- 2006 BCA Grand Masters 8-ball
