Prayers for Dynamite Darren Appleton. Darren suffered a heart attack during practice. Per the information that has been reported he is in critical condition, but stable. He’s in a medically induced coma at this time As we get more information we will update you all. Over the years Inside Pool Magazine has had numerous opportunities to interview & film Mr. Appleton. He has always been professional, straightforward, and has a wealth of knowledge regarding the game he loves so much. Darren has a long resume filled with wins and hard battles fought! We have listed them below As we write this we have no doubt that Darren is fighting this battle with all he has because that is who he is!