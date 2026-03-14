Carlo Biado Captures Asian 10 Ball Championship Title

By: Inside Pool Magazine Staff

Filipino professional Carlo Biado added another major title to his résumé after winning the Asian 10‑Ball Championship in Jakarta.

Biado defeated Hong Kong’s Robbie Capito 11–7 in the championship match to claim the title and reinforce his reputation as one of the most consistent players on the international nine‑ball and ten‑ball circuits. The tournament featured top competitors from across Asia and served as an important stop on the regional professional calendar. Biado’s victory continues a strong stretch of form for the Filipino star, who has remained a frequent contender in major international events.

Known for his calm demeanor and precise cue‑ball control, Biado has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous players in championship matches. His ability to maintain composure under pressure was evident in the closing stages of the final, where he controlled the table and closed out the match. The win adds to the Philippines’ long tradition of excellence in professional pool and strengthens Biado’s standing among the elite competitors on the global circuit.