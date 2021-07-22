Annual Billiard University Summer School Boot Camps Return After a Year Off

July 20, 2021 (Fort Collins, CO): The eighth annual Billiard University (BU) Summer School Boot Camps concluded the weekends of July 9-11 (Overview Course) and July 16-18 (Advanced Course). After skipping last summer due to the pandemic, BU instructors “Dr. Dave” Alciatore and Samm Diep were anxious to return to camp. Adam Bishop (BU Senior Instructor from Buffalo, NY) was the ideal alternate instructor this year for the team’s regular third, Randy Russell, who was unable to attend this year. The popular Boot Camp also had a new home. The Emporium welcomed the class with open arms and a top notch venue. They even outfitted each player with an Emporium cap!

Due to some international travel restrictions, this year’s students were all domestic, ranging from California, Atlanta, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York and more. The groups arrived ready to learn for the two and a half days of intense training. “The instructors are top notch. The course is really well structured,” said, W. Phan, Atlanta, GA. “Exceptional course … well paced and informative.” said P. Petree, California