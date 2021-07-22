Annual Billiard University Summer School Boot Camps Return After a Year Off
PRESS RELEASE
July 20, 2021 (Fort Collins, CO): The eighth annual Billiard University (BU) Summer School Boot Camps concluded the weekends of July 9-11 (Overview Course) and July 16-18 (Advanced Course). After skipping last summer due to the pandemic, BU instructors “Dr. Dave” Alciatore and Samm Diep were anxious to return to camp. Adam Bishop (BU Senior Instructor from Buffalo, NY) was the ideal alternate instructor this year for the team’s regular third, Randy Russell, who was unable to attend this year. The popular Boot Camp also had a new home. The Emporium welcomed the class with open arms and a top notch venue. They even outfitted each player with an Emporium cap!
Due to some international travel restrictions, this year’s students were all domestic, ranging from California, Atlanta, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York and more. The groups arrived ready to learn for the two and a half days of intense training. “The instructors are top notch. The course is really well structured,” said, W. Phan, Atlanta, GA. “Exceptional course … well paced and informative.” said P. Petree, California
The past three boot camps have seen a growing waitlist. Due to the popular demand, fall dates have now been added to the course schedule:
October 15-17, 2021 (Overview Course)
October 22-24 (Advanced Course)
Registration for the new dates will open August 1, 2021.
The 2022 camp dates will be announced soon.
About Billiard University (BilliardUniversity.org) & its Summer Boot Camps “Dr. Dave” Alciatore created the original boot camp in 2013 as a way to complement his unique BU curriculum which features a series of compressive shots that are each tailored to measure and help improve fundamentals, aiming, stroke,
stop/follow/draw control, and cue ball position control. The camps are instructed by Dr. Dave, Samm Diep-Vidal and Randy Russell. All the materials for the exams are available to download for free at BilliardUniversity.org and based on the score, students can earn the title of Bachelor, Masters or Doctorate of Billiards.
Players leave the Overview Course with a better basic understanding of fundamentals through video analysis and personal attention, cue ball control, kicking/banking, breaking, as well as individualized training on specific areas. The Advanced Course dives into the finer subtleties of precise cue ball control, pattern play, effectively aiming with spin, kicking and banking systems with precision & diamond systems, break/jump/masse shots, along with racking and breaking strategies and secrets.
All Photos were provided by : Billiard University
