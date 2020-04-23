America’s Got Artistic Pool

The world of artistic pool has been around for many years, with some well-known names such as Mike Massey, Doctor Cue Tom Rossman and Stefano Pelinga. The appeal of this sport is growing larger with the emergence of young creatively talented stars like, Florian Kohler, Abram Diaz, William DeYonker.

This show will introduce you to some of the old and new names of this sport as well on how Artistic Pool has impacted the billiard industry as a whole. Watching the hard work and the practice that they have to do to put on these exhibitions is nothing short of amazing. Many artistic pool shooters are not only trick shot artists; they are great players and highly regarded in the tournament circuit as well. This video produced by Stacey Tonkin lets you view some of the history of Artistic Pool.