American Professional Emily Duddy “The Billiard Bombshell” Announces Partnership With N’ The Zone Sportswear joining their Growing All-Star “Pro Team”

Top Ranked WPBA Pro Emily Duddy is excited to join the N’ The Zone Sportswear “Pro Team” which includes an impressive group of brand ambassadors including Kelly Fisher, Monica Webb, Wei Tzu Chien & more.

After earning WPBA Rookie of the Year in 2010 “The Billiard Bombshell” has had a successful 11 years on tour in the USA & internationally with a top WPBA Rank of #9.

Besides Emily’s competitive career many are familiar with her strong social media presence (cumulatively 100k+ followers) & numerous TV Show Appearances

including “The Hustlers” (TruTV 2015); “Harry” (Fox 2017);

“The Today Show” (NBC 2019); “In a Man’s World” (BRAVO 2019)

“The Bombshell” can’t wait to show off her new N’ The Zone gear during

an upcoming photo shoot & competitive events.