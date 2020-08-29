A Personal Story of a Painter and A Perfect Duo

Let me start off by introducing myself. My name is Greg Vaughn, I live in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. I do enjoy shooting pool and I have a Fargo rating of around 610. I enjoy playing and my son Garrett has competed in many junior events, but that is not what this story is about. Back in the 1980’s and 90’s I was working at Lake Wright Golf Course in Norfolk Virginia. During that time Lake Wright held the U.S. Open Pool Championship there. This event is where I first met Johnny “The Scorpion” Archer.

In addition to pool and golf, I have always been interested in drawing and painting. I have never had formal lessons or training with either Painting or drawing. I would also have to say I have not had much time to practice but have dabbled in painting from time to time during the winter months over the past few years. This allowed me to begin learning new styles and techniques, and in time allowed myself to grow at this craft or better yet art form. Typically, I paint landscapes, race cars, dogs or anything that interests me at the time.

I am usually busy during the warmer weather with my wife and kids; however, this year, due to COVID-19, I have been working from home more and have had the time to try painting a portrait or two. I decided to start off by painting my dear friend, Johnny “The Scorpion “Archer. When I finished painting Johnny, I decided to paint a portrait of my friend Earl “The Pearl” Strickland. These two guys have been friends of mine for some time now and it just seemed like the perfect duo to try to paint. Rodney “The Rocket” Morris is also a dear friend. I think I will attempt to paint him next.