KELLY ‘KWIKFIRE’ FISHER SIGNS A NEW SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH N’ THE ZONE SPORTSWEAR
Multiple times World Champion & Hall of Famer Kelly Fisher is proud to announce that she has recently signed a new sponsorship deal with N’ The Zone Sportswear.
N’ The Zone, based out of Illinois, USA, has been making quite a splash in the pool world in the last few years, and the addition of the British great is aimed at taking the company to even higher levels.
