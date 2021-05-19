As each of our southern states begins its opening process because of the global pandemic, our small business owners such as our billiard venues are struggling to stay afloat. Joey Henderson, with his business partner Wesley Hearn, of Big Tyme Billiards decide to give a helping hand to one West Monroe Pool Room. Henderson, as you recall, has produced some of the biggest payouts in the south. With winnings going into the tens of thousands, this Tournament Director has a style that brings in the big guns and has proven that Mississippi has a heart of champions. If Big Tyme Billiards is asking for support, it is time to pack up a camera and hit the road south. Henderson sets out to bring in his infamous High-Low tournament, in hopes to bring positive exposure to one of Louisiana’s treasures, Arena Billiards. Arena Billiards is located at 1411 Thomas Road, boasts a full bar and kitchen with twenty-four seven-foot coin operated Diamond tables with additional four nine-foot Diamonds to round out the venue. Walking into this Louisiana treasure, you find yourself standing on the front porch of the tall white column pillars holding up this amazing venue, with double doors welcoming you into your next home. The horseshoe bar in your eyeline says, “Where’s my beer, Sam?” Then, set in the distance you see it; an arena of a pool enthusiast’s dreams with billiard chairs, tables, and a passion! Strolling through this larger-than-life room, with walls covered with picture perfect memories from Paul Newman to none other than legend Scotty Townsend; this, ladies, and gentlemen, is why this reporter made it a point to cover this tournament. The smell of chalk, the Louisiana accents, and the hunger to win rises when you walk through this room, which brings me to The Scotty Townsend Memorial; bringing in some of the biggest names in billiards such as Shane Van Boening, Dennis Orcollo and Johnathan Hennessee just to name a few. Townsend was a legend at Arena Billiards with his most remembered 1995 U.S. Open 9 Ball finish placing third but losing to Johnny Archer. With a fire in his soul and a passion for the game, he earned his status in his hometown of West Monroe. They usually hold this Memorial Tournament in March in honor of Scotty, who passed in December 2016 doing what he loved to do (other than beating competition on the table): riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Henderson, Hearn, and I give our time with help from manager Rivers Sevario and Josh Hoff to light up this venue with Big Tyme Billiards of Meridian, Mississippi’s infamous High-Low tournament.