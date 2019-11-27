PRESS RELEASE

Jacksonville, Florida- Perhaps the defining player of his generation, Shane Van Boening makes his 6th consecutive appearance at the World 14.1. Van Boening has yet to win the historic title, although he came close in 2014 losing in the finals to Darren Appleton. SVB has won major titles in many disciplines including One Pocket, 8-Ball, 9-Ball and 10-Ball. Straight Pool would essentially complete the circle for him.

Shane will be traveling straight from Las Vegas to Jacksonville following the Mosconi Cup where he will once more be the USA’s anchor. This time, as defending champions.

Sponsors of the World 14.1 include: 9-Ball Heaven; Lighthouse Print Marketing; One Percent Group Empire Realty; Pool & Billiard Magazine; Orlando Synergy Marketing; The Brandon Meriweather Show & iHeartRadio. Sanctioned by the WSA World Sports Alumni.

Watch and meet Van Boening December 2-7,2019. The 79th WORLD 14.1

JAX Florida at 9 Ball Heaven

