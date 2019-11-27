PRESS RELEASE

Jacksonville, Florida- JOHNNY ARCHER RETURNS FOR HIS 14th World 14.1 appearance! Voted PLAYER OF THE DECADE, 4x World Champion; 17x Mosconi Cup Pro; HALL OF FAMER, US Open Champion returns to the WORLD 14.1! Archer is a former semi-finalist and wants to put his name next to Mosconi !

Sponsors of the World 14.1 include: 9-Ball Heaven; Lighthouse Print Marketing; One Percent Group Empire Realty; Pool & Billiard Magazine; Orlando Synergy Marketing; The Brandon Meriweather Show & iHeartRadio. Sanctioned by the WSA World Sports Alumni.

Watch and meet Van Boening December 2-7,2019. The 79th WORLD 14.1

JAX Florida at 9 Ball Heaven

Visit WorldStraightPool.com for Tickets & Info.

Players can enroll now for an invitation.

Call 407-782-4978 or worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com

Join the WORLD 141 CLUB at WorldStraightPool.com as a premiere supporter and click 141 Club for $250 and get a $300 package value including all access Pay Per View livestream and ticket to the HOF dinner! All members listed on the site.

World 141 Club members get to vote! JOIN!